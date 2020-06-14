All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10505 S. IH 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10505 S. IH 35
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:13 AM

10505 S. IH 35

10505 S Interstate · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10505 S Interstate, Austin, TX 78747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Come home to a great location only a stone's throw from Southpark Meadows! Downtown is easily accessible as well as the airport and IH-35! Amenities include: Controlled-Access Community Multimedia Cyber Caf&eacute; with Coffee Bar and Complimentary Wi-Fi Resident Lounge with Pool Table, Flat Screen TVs and Shuffleboard 24-Hour Fitness Center with Top-Of-The-Line Equipment 2 Resort Style Pools with Grilling Stations Inside your beautiful unit you'll find luxurious finishes including oversized walk-in closets, expansive ceilings with crown molding, energy-efficient dual-pane windows, gourmet kitchens, w/d connections and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 S. IH 35 have any available units?
10505 S. IH 35 has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10505 S. IH 35 have?
Some of 10505 S. IH 35's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 S. IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
10505 S. IH 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 S. IH 35 pet-friendly?
No, 10505 S. IH 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10505 S. IH 35 offer parking?
No, 10505 S. IH 35 does not offer parking.
Does 10505 S. IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 S. IH 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 S. IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 10505 S. IH 35 has a pool.
Does 10505 S. IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 10505 S. IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 S. IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10505 S. IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10505 S. IH 35?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB
Austin, TX 78741
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity