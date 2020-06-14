10505 S. IH 35

Amenities

Come home to a great location only a stone's throw from Southpark Meadows! Downtown is easily accessible as well as the airport and IH-35! Amenities include: Controlled-Access Community Multimedia Cyber Café with Coffee Bar and Complimentary Wi-Fi Resident Lounge with Pool Table, Flat Screen TVs and Shuffleboard 24-Hour Fitness Center with Top-Of-The-Line Equipment 2 Resort Style Pools with Grilling Stations Inside your beautiful unit you'll find luxurious finishes including oversized walk-in closets, expansive ceilings with crown molding, energy-efficient dual-pane windows, gourmet kitchens, w/d connections and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.