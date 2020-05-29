All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

10504 Little Pebble DR

10504 Little Pebble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10504 Little Pebble Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled duplex just 1.5 miles from The Domain. The kitchen features granite with stainless appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove). High-end finish outs, the nicest rental in the area. Completely fenced yard with extra tall divider fence for added privacy. French doors off of the kitchen with patio. Dedicated parking spots in the alley behind the house. New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances: Gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 Little Pebble DR have any available units?
10504 Little Pebble DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10504 Little Pebble DR have?
Some of 10504 Little Pebble DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Little Pebble DR currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Little Pebble DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Little Pebble DR pet-friendly?
No, 10504 Little Pebble DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10504 Little Pebble DR offer parking?
Yes, 10504 Little Pebble DR offers parking.
Does 10504 Little Pebble DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10504 Little Pebble DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Little Pebble DR have a pool?
No, 10504 Little Pebble DR does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Little Pebble DR have accessible units?
No, 10504 Little Pebble DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Little Pebble DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 Little Pebble DR has units with dishwashers.
