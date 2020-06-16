10501 Canyon Vista Way

Amenities

Lots of space and great schools! - Nice open floor plan features extensive hardwood and hard tile flooring, high ceilings, and lots of windows. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, large island, walk in pantry, breakfast area, opens to family room. Formal dining and formal living (could be home office). 4 bedrooms up with 3 full bath. The huge master suite features a large, spa like bathroom with 2 walk-in closets, corner garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Game room or movie room up. 3 Car Garage . Acclaimed Westwood High School! Nice treed backyard with deck, perfect for those Texas BBQ's . Sprinkler system.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.



