Austin, TX
10501 Canyon Vista Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10501 Canyon Vista Way

10501 Canyon Vista Way · (512) 736-3164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10501 Canyon Vista Way, Austin, TX 78726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10501 Canyon Vista Way · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lots of space and great schools! - Nice open floor plan features extensive hardwood and hard tile flooring, high ceilings, and lots of windows. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, large island, walk in pantry, breakfast area, opens to family room. Formal dining and formal living (could be home office). 4 bedrooms up with 3 full bath. The huge master suite features a large, spa like bathroom with 2 walk-in closets, corner garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Game room or movie room up. 3 Car Garage . Acclaimed Westwood High School! Nice treed backyard with deck, perfect for those Texas BBQ's . Sprinkler system.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.

(RLNE2374955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 Canyon Vista Way have any available units?
10501 Canyon Vista Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10501 Canyon Vista Way have?
Some of 10501 Canyon Vista Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 Canyon Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
10501 Canyon Vista Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 Canyon Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10501 Canyon Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 10501 Canyon Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 10501 Canyon Vista Way does offer parking.
Does 10501 Canyon Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10501 Canyon Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 Canyon Vista Way have a pool?
No, 10501 Canyon Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 10501 Canyon Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 10501 Canyon Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 Canyon Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10501 Canyon Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
