10427 Wolftrap

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Make ready will be done after tenant moves out*Showings Mon-Thurs 10-3pm, Sat. 10-3pm, Sun. 1-3pm. Fantastic, spacious 3beds/2baths plus study, 1 story house, 10 mins from downtown*New paint*Kitchen open to family Room, large formal dining and living areas, master w coffered ceilings, double vanities, separate bath and shower, Lg walking closet, back covered patio, beautiful treed yard! Walking distance to hiking trail and the Wildflower Center*Great neighborhood and acclaimed schools*A must see!