10313 Burnet rd

About Broadstone Burnet Imagine yourself in the center of North Austin. Located at the tip of The Domain, your unique, European-styled apartment features some incredible amenities, including a two-level fitness center and resort-style pool. Minutes away from the buzz of nearby businesses, this prime location offers a relaxing lifestyle with instant access to upscale shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment. Spend the afternoon shopping. Treat yourself to a day at the spa. Ride your bike to Domain Central Park. Enjoy dinner at a nearby five-star restaurant. Apartment Amenities Unique Features •Bocce Ball Court •On Demand Fitness Classes •Outdoor Living Space •Parking Garage •Quartz Countertops •Wine Vault & Corking Room •Yoga Room With Well Beats Pet Policy Dogs Allowed: Breed restrictions •$250 Deposit •$15 Monthly Pet Rent •$250 Fee •2 Pet Limit Cats Allowed •$250 Deposit •$15 Monthly Pet Rent •$250 Fee •2 Pet Limit Parking Other Property Information •Built in 2018 •352 Units/4 Stories Lease Length 12, 13, 14, 15 Services •Package Service •Controlled Access •Maintenance on site •Property Manager on Site •Security System •Trash Pickup - Door to Door •Recycling •Energy Star Certified •Planned Social Activities •Pet Play Area •Car Charging Station •Freeway Access •Gated Entry Interior •Elevator •Business Center •Clubhouse •Multi Use Room •Disposal Chutes •Coffee Bar •Conference Room •Library Outdoor Space •Courtyard •Barbecue/Grill Fitness & Recreation •Fitness Center •Cardio Machines •Free Weights •Pool Features •Washer/Dryer •Air Conditioning •Ceiling Fans •Smoke Free •Cable Ready •Storage Units •Double Vanities •Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) Kitchen •Dishwasher •Disposal •Ice Maker •Stainless Steel Appliances •Microwave Living Space •Hardwood Floors •Carpet •Built-In Bookshelves •Walk-In Closets •Double Pane Windows