All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10313 Burnet rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10313 Burnet rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

10313 Burnet rd

10313 Burnet Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Burnet
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10313 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/127e5c7029 ---- About Broadstone Burnet Imagine yourself in the center of North Austin. Located at the tip of The Domain, your unique, European-styled apartment features some incredible amenities, including a two-level fitness center and resort-style pool. Minutes away from the buzz of nearby businesses, this prime location offers a relaxing lifestyle with instant access to upscale shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment. Spend the afternoon shopping. Treat yourself to a day at the spa. Ride your bike to Domain Central Park. Enjoy dinner at a nearby five-star restaurant. Apartment Amenities Unique Features &bull;Bocce Ball Court &bull;On Demand Fitness Classes &bull;Outdoor Living Space &bull;Parking Garage &bull;Quartz Countertops &bull;Wine Vault & Corking Room &bull;Yoga Room With Well Beats Pet Policy Dogs Allowed: Breed restrictions &bull;$250 Deposit &bull;$15 Monthly Pet Rent &bull;$250 Fee &bull;2 Pet Limit Cats Allowed &bull;$250 Deposit &bull;$15 Monthly Pet Rent &bull;$250 Fee &bull;2 Pet Limit Parking Other Property Information &bull;Built in 2018 &bull;352 Units/4 Stories Lease Length 12, 13, 14, 15 Services &bull;Package Service &bull;Controlled Access &bull;Maintenance on site &bull;Property Manager on Site &bull;Security System &bull;Trash Pickup - Door to Door &bull;Recycling &bull;Energy Star Certified &bull;Planned Social Activities &bull;Pet Play Area &bull;Car Charging Station &bull;Freeway Access &bull;Gated Entry Interior &bull;Elevator &bull;Business Center &bull;Clubhouse &bull;Multi Use Room &bull;Disposal Chutes &bull;Coffee Bar &bull;Conference Room &bull;Library Outdoor Space &bull;Courtyard &bull;Barbecue/Grill Fitness & Recreation &bull;Fitness Center &bull;Cardio Machines &bull;Free Weights &bull;Pool Features &bull;Washer/Dryer &bull;Air Conditioning &bull;Ceiling Fans &bull;Smoke Free &bull;Cable Ready &bull;Storage Units &bull;Double Vanities &bull;Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) Kitchen &bull;Dishwasher &bull;Disposal &bull;Ice Maker &bull;Stainless Steel Appliances &bull;Microwave Living Space &bull;Hardwood Floors &bull;Carpet &bull;Built-In Bookshelves &bull;Walk-In Closets &bull;Double Pane Windows

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 Burnet rd have any available units?
10313 Burnet rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10313 Burnet rd have?
Some of 10313 Burnet rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10313 Burnet rd currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Burnet rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Burnet rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10313 Burnet rd is pet friendly.
Does 10313 Burnet rd offer parking?
Yes, 10313 Burnet rd offers parking.
Does 10313 Burnet rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10313 Burnet rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Burnet rd have a pool?
Yes, 10313 Burnet rd has a pool.
Does 10313 Burnet rd have accessible units?
Yes, 10313 Burnet rd has accessible units.
Does 10313 Burnet rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10313 Burnet rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin