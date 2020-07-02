10300 Morado Cove Unit#1002

Amenities
Tastefully updated condo in gated community with fantastic location! - Tastefully updated condo in gated community with fantastic location! Access to community pool and clubhouse without paying owner HOA dues! All hardwood and tile floors. Lots of storage/cabinet space. Living room has lots of natural light and a great view of sunsets and green space. Granite counters in kitchen with large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Attached 1 car garage with washer/dryer and additional refrigerator. Both bedrooms have access to covered patio and private garden. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and french doors open to garden. Upgraded bathroom with shower bench and soaking tub. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.
(RLNE5402890)