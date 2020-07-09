All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

1024 Ellingson Lane

1024 Ellingson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Ellingson Lane, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1024 Ellingson Lane Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Incredible 5 bed/2 bath remodeled home - top of the line finishes! - Incredible remodeled home completed in 2010 located just north of The University of Texas in North Campus / Hyde Park area. This charming but modern home has upgrades galore. Large living/dining room opens to gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, great size bedrooms, bedrooms in addition has very tall ceilings, full size stack washer/dryer, and very nice hall bathroom with double vanity to share with roommates. 1 block to UT Red River shuttle stop. Don't Miss!!

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1861793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Ellingson Lane have any available units?
1024 Ellingson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Ellingson Lane have?
Some of 1024 Ellingson Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Ellingson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Ellingson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Ellingson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Ellingson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1024 Ellingson Lane offer parking?
No, 1024 Ellingson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Ellingson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 Ellingson Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Ellingson Lane have a pool?
No, 1024 Ellingson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Ellingson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1024 Ellingson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Ellingson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Ellingson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

