Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1024 Ellingson Lane Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Incredible 5 bed/2 bath remodeled home - top of the line finishes! - Incredible remodeled home completed in 2010 located just north of The University of Texas in North Campus / Hyde Park area. This charming but modern home has upgrades galore. Large living/dining room opens to gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, great size bedrooms, bedrooms in addition has very tall ceilings, full size stack washer/dryer, and very nice hall bathroom with double vanity to share with roommates. 1 block to UT Red River shuttle stop. Don't Miss!!



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE1861793)