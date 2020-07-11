All apartments in Austin
10202 Tildon Ave.

10202 Tilden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10202 Tilden Ave, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed/ 2 bath Brand New in NE Austin - Property Id: 104991

If you like quiet neighborhoods and new amenities, this home perfect for you. The house is a newly built one story with 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom (1,617 in square footage), has great privacy at the bottom of a cul-de-sac and backs up to a open wooded area. The master bedroom comes with a full ensuite bathroom and a bedroom sized closet. Two other rooms would be great for guests, kids, or as a study.

This house comes with a pre-installed Ring and Honeywell thermostat system. Our next steps are electronic lock system to be installed by summer. Dedicated laundry room connected to the garage features brand new Electrolux front load washer and gas dryer. Upgraded stainless steel appliances across the board, granite countertops, and a gas stove.

Community comes with pool, basketball court, amenity center, and playground. There is also a scenic back pond that is great for walks and houses some neighborhood ducks.

Additional Notes: House can be provided furnished for additional cost.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104991
Property Id 104991

(RLNE4761885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10202 Tildon Ave. have any available units?
10202 Tildon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10202 Tildon Ave. have?
Some of 10202 Tildon Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10202 Tildon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10202 Tildon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10202 Tildon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10202 Tildon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10202 Tildon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10202 Tildon Ave. offers parking.
Does 10202 Tildon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10202 Tildon Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10202 Tildon Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 10202 Tildon Ave. has a pool.
Does 10202 Tildon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10202 Tildon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10202 Tildon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10202 Tildon Ave. has units with dishwashers.
