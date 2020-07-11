10202 Tildon Ave.

Amenities

3 bed/ 2 bath Brand New in NE Austin - Property Id: 104991



If you like quiet neighborhoods and new amenities, this home perfect for you. The house is a newly built one story with 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom (1,617 in square footage), has great privacy at the bottom of a cul-de-sac and backs up to a open wooded area. The master bedroom comes with a full ensuite bathroom and a bedroom sized closet. Two other rooms would be great for guests, kids, or as a study.



This house comes with a pre-installed Ring and Honeywell thermostat system. Our next steps are electronic lock system to be installed by summer. Dedicated laundry room connected to the garage features brand new Electrolux front load washer and gas dryer. Upgraded stainless steel appliances across the board, granite countertops, and a gas stove.



Community comes with pool, basketball court, amenity center, and playground. There is also a scenic back pond that is great for walks and houses some neighborhood ducks.



Additional Notes: House can be provided furnished for additional cost.

