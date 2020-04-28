All apartments in Austin
10200 Quail Valley Boulevard

10200 Quail Valley Boulevard · (512) 795-4427
Location

10200 Quail Valley Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS Updated home in North Austin - AVAILABLE NOW! - This completely updated home near the Domain is just what you are looking for. New NuCor laminate wood floors installed through out - grey finish and they are waterproof, scratch proof and very easy to maintain! Fireplace has been painted as well to match. Dining room has funky new light fixture and kitchen updated as well. New black granite counters make the backsplash really pop. All new stainless steel appliances too and recessed lighting. Bedrooms include new laminate floors too, great natural light and ceiling fans. Hall bathroom has updated vanity, light fixture, new toilet and new tub with tile surround! Master also has updated vanity/light fixture and toilet but offers a walk-in shower with all new tile as well. New French doors with built-in blinds have lead to massive back yard with large patio. Come see today!

(RLNE2373600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard have any available units?
10200 Quail Valley Boulevard has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard have?
Some of 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Quail Valley Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10200 Quail Valley Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
