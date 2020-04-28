10200 Quail Valley Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS Updated home in North Austin - AVAILABLE NOW! - This completely updated home near the Domain is just what you are looking for. New NuCor laminate wood floors installed through out - grey finish and they are waterproof, scratch proof and very easy to maintain! Fireplace has been painted as well to match. Dining room has funky new light fixture and kitchen updated as well. New black granite counters make the backsplash really pop. All new stainless steel appliances too and recessed lighting. Bedrooms include new laminate floors too, great natural light and ceiling fans. Hall bathroom has updated vanity, light fixture, new toilet and new tub with tile surround! Master also has updated vanity/light fixture and toilet but offers a walk-in shower with all new tile as well. New French doors with built-in blinds have lead to massive back yard with large patio. Come see today!



