Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 BR/ 2 BA/ Office/ home in the ever-growing Lakes at Northtown Sub. Open floor plan, illuminated with tons of natural light! Laminate flooring in the main rooms makes for easy cleanup. Carpet in all bedrooms. Granite countertops in Kitchen with matching tile backsplash. Bonus room! Perfect for home office or kids playroom. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining. Amazing location for eating, shopping, and entertainment! Nestled in between IH 35 & Toll 130.