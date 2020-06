Amenities

South Austin Home - Available NOW! - Lovely South Austin home that is only minutes from S. Congress/S. 1st St - great location for fantastic food and fun! Laminate floors throughout and only carpet in bedrooms! Open concept living/kitchen/dining - great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. Great backyard with patio and pergola!



