Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2019. Beautiful 3/2 craftsman-style charmer with modern construction built to highest standards in 2006! Open floor plan filled w/ tons of natural light. Screened front porch, modern stained concrete floors, Silestone, and copper bar in kitchen. Master bedroom retreat has separate entrance and can be closed off from rest of house! Gated parking for four vehicles, Private backyard, furnishings negotiable.