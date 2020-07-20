10104 Milla Circle

Amenities

If you like shopping, eating out or going to the movies, you'll be in heaven in this well-maintained 2-story home conveniently located just moments from Southpark Meadows! Brand new refrigerator, carpeting and interior paint. Kitchen also includes built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and ample cabinets. Master suite downstairs with lovely tile shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. Upstairs has large loft for playroom or family room. Laundry closet with hookups. No cats or dogs, fish okay. Google Fiber available, wired for security. Yard is maintained by the HOA!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.