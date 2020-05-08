10101 S 1ST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill internet access

This unbelievably fantastic property is located near Southpark Meadows where you will find all the shopping, dining and entertainment you could ever need! Explore plethora of nearby conveniences or stay on-site and utilize the many amenities. You'll have access to a resident activity center, a fully-equipped athletic club, a lap and resort-style pool, an outdoor fireside lounge, free Wi-Fi in common areas and cabanas with BBQ grills! Enjoy having easy access to tolls 130 and 45 as well as major employers. A true home run! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.