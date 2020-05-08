All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

10101 S 1ST STREET

10101 South 1st Street · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10101 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,131

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This unbelievably fantastic property is located near Southpark Meadows where you will find all the shopping, dining and entertainment you could ever need! Explore plethora of nearby conveniences or stay on-site and utilize the many amenities. You'll have access to a resident activity center, a fully-equipped athletic club, a lap and resort-style pool, an outdoor fireside lounge, free Wi-Fi in common areas and cabanas with BBQ grills! Enjoy having easy access to tolls 130 and 45 as well as major employers. A true home run! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 S 1ST STREET have any available units?
10101 S 1ST STREET has a unit available for $1,131 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 S 1ST STREET have?
Some of 10101 S 1ST STREET's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 S 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10101 S 1ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 S 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10101 S 1ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10101 S 1ST STREET offer parking?
No, 10101 S 1ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10101 S 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10101 S 1ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 S 1ST STREET have a pool?
Yes, 10101 S 1ST STREET has a pool.
Does 10101 S 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 10101 S 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 S 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10101 S 1ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
