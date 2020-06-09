All apartments in Austin
1008 E. 5th

1008 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
WELCOME HOME TO CORAZON!

Experience life at the very center of east Austin\'s creative and cultural heart! Corazon celebrates its surroundings with high-end amenities, ground-floor restaurants, shops, and services, and a rooftop deck with skyline views. Corazon offers clean, contemporary, and eco-friendly homes with a rich mix of facilities and services for business and recreation. With a Walk Score of 92, you can enjoy car-free access to east Austin and downtown. Live Happy, Choose Corazon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 E. 5th have any available units?
1008 E. 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 E. 5th have?
Some of 1008 E. 5th's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 E. 5th currently offering any rent specials?
1008 E. 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 E. 5th pet-friendly?
No, 1008 E. 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1008 E. 5th offer parking?
No, 1008 E. 5th does not offer parking.
Does 1008 E. 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 E. 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 E. 5th have a pool?
Yes, 1008 E. 5th has a pool.
Does 1008 E. 5th have accessible units?
No, 1008 E. 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 E. 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 E. 5th does not have units with dishwashers.

