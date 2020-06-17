1005 Muse Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill garage internet access

1005 Muse Lane 78702 Available 08/01/20 Rent: 2200/mo ABP furnished! Month to month available.



2 bedroom + office or flex space. 1.5 baths. Just like new condo in East Austin located near many trendy East Austin hot spots and minutes to downtown Austin! This property features a modern farmhouse style, blended with new architecture and classic design with a clean, thoughtful aesthetic. The floor plan maximizes the open space, functionality, & natural light. Other features include 9' high ceilings, attached one car garage, a stunning kitchen complete with high-end stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, white subway tile back splash & farmhouse sink! the community features an on-site garden, outdoor grill & dog park!



(RLNE5477269)