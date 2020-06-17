All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1005 Muse Ln

1005 Muse Lane · (512) 965-1464
Location

1005 Muse Lane, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 Muse Lane 78702 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1005 Muse Lane 78702 Available 08/01/20 Rent: 2200/mo ABP furnished! Month to month available.

2 bedroom + office or flex space. 1.5 baths. Just like new condo in East Austin located near many trendy East Austin hot spots and minutes to downtown Austin! This property features a modern farmhouse style, blended with new architecture and classic design with a clean, thoughtful aesthetic. The floor plan maximizes the open space, functionality, & natural light. Other features include 9' high ceilings, attached one car garage, a stunning kitchen complete with high-end stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, white subway tile back splash & farmhouse sink! the community features an on-site garden, outdoor grill & dog park!

(RLNE5477269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Muse Ln have any available units?
1005 Muse Ln has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Muse Ln have?
Some of 1005 Muse Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Muse Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Muse Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Muse Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Muse Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Muse Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Muse Ln does offer parking.
Does 1005 Muse Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Muse Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Muse Ln have a pool?
No, 1005 Muse Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Muse Ln have accessible units?
No, 1005 Muse Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Muse Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Muse Ln has units with dishwashers.
