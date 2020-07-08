All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1003 S. Congress

1003 South Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1003 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/608e723014 ---- Welcome to The Muse at SoCo, located in the heart of the South Congress entertainment district, only minutes from neighborhood hotspots including Amy&rsquo;s Ice Creams, Jo's Coffee, The Continental Club, Home Slice Pizza, Perla&rsquo;s, Guero&rsquo;s, and many more! The Muse is a down-to-earth, upscale community where you can find serenity, while also being in the heart of it all. Enjoy our newly renovated community amenities including a brand new community lounge, business center, and 24-hour fitness center. Relax by our fully redesigned sparkling pool with outdoor cabanas and grilling station. The Muse is a pet-friendly community, with no breed restrictions, and features multiple dog parks where your pets can get out and stretch their legs. Our spacious apartment homes at The Muse at SoCo offer new features and are fully equipped with Nest thermostats, granite and silestone countertops, designer cabinetry, among many more luxurious finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 S. Congress have any available units?
1003 S. Congress doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 S. Congress have?
Some of 1003 S. Congress's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 S. Congress currently offering any rent specials?
1003 S. Congress is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 S. Congress pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 S. Congress is pet friendly.
Does 1003 S. Congress offer parking?
No, 1003 S. Congress does not offer parking.
Does 1003 S. Congress have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 S. Congress does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 S. Congress have a pool?
Yes, 1003 S. Congress has a pool.
Does 1003 S. Congress have accessible units?
No, 1003 S. Congress does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 S. Congress have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 S. Congress does not have units with dishwashers.

