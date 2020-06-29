All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:12 PM

10000 S 1st St

10000 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

10000 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/51db8a008a ---- Up to 6 WEEKS FREE! Contact Eric for other 1 Bedroom Floorplans offered! Located minutes away from Downtown Austin and with walkability to Southpark Meadows Shopping Center, Cortland community connects you to options for shopping, dining, and entertainment near the heart of the city. Scenic views and designer features like crown molding will make you proud to call any of our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Pet Friendly with a brand new renovated pool area! For other listings in the area check out Instagram @ehausrealtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 S 1st St have any available units?
10000 S 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 S 1st St have?
Some of 10000 S 1st St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 S 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
10000 S 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 S 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 S 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 10000 S 1st St offer parking?
No, 10000 S 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 10000 S 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 S 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 S 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 10000 S 1st St has a pool.
Does 10000 S 1st St have accessible units?
No, 10000 S 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 S 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 S 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.

