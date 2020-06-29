10000 S 1st St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/51db8a008a ---- Up to 6 WEEKS FREE! Contact Eric for other 1 Bedroom Floorplans offered! Located minutes away from Downtown Austin and with walkability to Southpark Meadows Shopping Center, Cortland community connects you to options for shopping, dining, and entertainment near the heart of the city. Scenic views and designer features like crown molding will make you proud to call any of our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Pet Friendly with a brand new renovated pool area! For other listings in the area check out Instagram @ehausrealtor