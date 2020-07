Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse dog park playground

Tired of seeing all the same apartments pop up in Southeast Nashville? So are we. Thankfully, Vintage Burkitt Station doesnt fall into the same category as other apartment communities. When you live here, you truly live a life of luxury. So come get spoiled by our apartment homes that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, and ceramic tile bath floors. And while youre at it, take advantage of our resort inspired amenities that include a resort style pool and 24/7 fitness center. With a home this good, youll never want to leave. See more about what we offer you today.