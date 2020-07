The Shay Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge gym pool bike storage yoga accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging conference room courtyard dog park game room green community internet access pool table trash valet volleyball court

Meet The Shay: Nashville's premier apartment residences in oneC1TY, featuring a modern collective of studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans. A residential space that encourages an engaged, healthy, and mindful lifestyle and one that fosters a true sense of community, like no other. At The Shay, you'll find top-of-the-line features designed to suit you. Like timed, responsive lighting that follows a natural circadian rhythm to promote the best sleeping practices. Or, a second-floor library beckoning you to curl up with a good book. There's also a juice bar, on-site yoga studio, and irresistible resort-style pool. Need we say more?