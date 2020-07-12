/
historic edgefield
356 Apartments for rent in Historic Edgefield, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Belvedere
604 Russell St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
867 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and area parks. Community features Nest technology, trash valet and 24-hour laundry. Updated kitchens with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly community. Recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
931 Russell St
931 Russell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1588 sqft
Lookout Flats is a gorgeous walk up 2 story condo with enormous windows, 10-foot ceilings, and a rooftop deck. It is a 3 bedroom/2 bath property. Provides amazing comfort and luxury. 9 blocks from downtown with secure/private parking.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
915 Boscobel St
915 Boscobel Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
GREAT LOCATION in the heart of Edgefield/5 Points, 3-BR, 3-BA home offers 2500 sq ft, & fresh updates. PICS PRE-REMODEL Spacious kitchen opens into den & offers SS appliances, gas stove, & freshly painted cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
34 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,446
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
34 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,169
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,188
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,351
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1194 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
30 Units Available
City View
500 Rolling Mill Hill Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,735
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1376 sqft
Sleek downtown apartment building with 12-foot ceilings and city views. Near the Cumberland River and LP Field. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities and stainless-steel appliances. Off-street parking included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1614 Eastside Avenue
1614 Eastside Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1230 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath East Nashville Home-3 Blocks from Shelby Park - Built in 1930, this house is located in Historic East Nashville and less than 3 blocks away from Shelby Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1118 Lillian Street Unit #4
1118 Lillian Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- (RLNE2859220)
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
210 N 9th St
210 North 9th Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1144 sqft
Stunning fully furnished 2 bedroom home walking distance to Five Points and only 2 miles to Broadway. Home also benefits from outdoor bar and off street parking. Washer & dryer are included.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
702 Strickland Dr
702 Strickland Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,749
1863 sqft
This is an excellent luxury urban townhome located in the heart of the city!! It has easy access to the interstate, shops and restaurants! It's also great for a work live office and roommates! Office can be used as a 3rd bedroom! Don't miss out on
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1619 Woodland St
1619 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1822 sqft
This architectural award winning Victorian home in sought after Lockeland Springs has original newly re-finished hardwoods, soaring ceilings, gorgeous crown molding throughout, and outdoor living at its finest.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
909 Mansfield Avenue
909 Mansfield Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
Located in the heart of East Nashville, just minutes from downtown Nashville, beautiful hardwood floors, finished recreation room in basement with wood-burning fireplace, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included, one car attached carport,
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1004 N 7th St
1004 North 7th Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1130 sqft
1004 N 7th St Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE WITH PARK VIEW - This updated East Nashville cottage offers over 1,100 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
819 Meridian St
819 Meridian Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1281 sqft
East Nashville Cottage - Great 3 bed house that sits on an oversized lot with plenty of parking, outdoor grill, and large back porch with rocking chairs. In the heart of the trendy East Nashville neighborhood and 5 minutes from Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 NEILL AVE
207 Neill Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2766 sqft
Luxury Eastside townhome with stunning views and rooftop patio! - Luxury Eastside townhome with 4 private bedroom suites, stunning skyline views and rooftop patio! Get anywhere in Nashville in just minutes from this gorgeous home just off Main
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
944 McFerrin Ave
944 Mcferrin Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1196 sqft
944 McFerrin Ave Available 08/01/20 Cottage in East Nashville, Walk to Mas Tacos & The Pharmacy, Fenced Yard,Pet Friendly, 3 bed/1 ba - 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in East Nashville, walking distance to Mas Tacos and The Pharmacy, Hardwood Floors,
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
515 S 10th St, S
515 South 10th Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Super Cute Rental Close to Downtown & Five Points
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2115 Yeaman Pl
2115 Yeaman Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1088 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in a PERFECT location! Walking distance to Titans Stadium. Close to East Nashville restaurants and bars near Historic East End and 5-Points Area. Floor to ceiling windows. Assigned parking, covered balcony. Stacked washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1009 Mansfield Street
1009 Mansfield Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (3-6-9 months) Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished house in Nashville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
935 S 13th Court
935 South 13th Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
704 sqft
Cute, Cozy East Nashville Home for Rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of East Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
828 Stockell Street
828 Stockell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
961 sqft
Here we have a completely renovated 3 BR / 1 BA home in East Nashville! Hardwood floors and subway tile abound! There is a brand new stainless steel appliance package installed in the home.