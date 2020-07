Duet Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible elevator bike storage conference room fire pit game room google fiber guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Duet is located in the heart of Nashville's West End, resting on Centennial Park and the HCA Corridor. Great dining, shopping and outdoor activities are right at your front door. The apartment homes at Duet are packed with luxury amenities like stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and condo style finishes.