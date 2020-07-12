Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

273 Apartments for rent in Hillwood, Nashville, TN

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
4 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
The Avenue Nashville West
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2
6817 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
1859 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
731 Summerly Dr
731 Summerly Drive, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
6617 sqft
Do you need a delayed closing or waiting on a home sale? Call agent for information. Contemporary Dream ~ Are you a connoisseur of beautiful homes? This one of a kind Designer Inspired New Construction Home is ready to move in.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Davidson Rd
1201 Davidson Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2550 sqft
All brick, 4 Bedroom, (Or 3 Bedroom & Office), 2 Bath, 3 BR upstairs, and 1 bdr, 1 bath downstairs. Newer Kitchen remodel, Hardwood Floors upstairs. Basement has tile and carpet. Finished Walk-Out Basement, with own entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Hillwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
5 Units Available
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,510
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
16 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1865 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,329
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
31 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
32 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
22 Units Available
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
13 Units Available
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1694 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
97 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,291
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Last updated July 9 at 02:06pm
4 Units Available
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Close to the best shopping and dining in Nashville, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units featuring faux hardwood floors, kitchens with ample fixtures, large patios or balconies, and lots of storage.
Last updated January 30 at 04:20pm
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4141 Woodlawn Drive
4141 Woodlawn Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1343 sqft
Talk about square footage!! You may just fall in love with the this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gardens plentiful floor plan! Chowning Square offers a premier location that is easily accessible to all of the area! We are tucked away directly across from St.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7277 Charlotte Pike
7277 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1972 sqft
Tri-level townhome with single car garage, tiled kitchen floors, and open floor-plan. Convenient to I40, Nashville West and downtown Nashville. Pets considered on case by case basis. Property will be available after July 16th.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
710 Canebrake Dr
710 Canebrake Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1800 sqft
Beautiful Home, Great Price, lots of upgrades and updates. Newer Carpet, Newer Paint, Huge Master suite, Lots of Hardwoods & storage, Private level back yard with trees, deck and fence. Excellent Location, mins from shopping, parks & downtown.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4215 Harding Pike
4215 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1837 sqft
Lease includes all utilities, even cable! 24 hour door person, parking, meeting room with kitchen, Walk to St Thomas, market, restaurants. Large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Granite coutertops, quality cabinets. Large living/dinning room w/ balcony

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
604 Hapwood Dr
604 Hapwood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
West Nashville - 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,000 SF Duplex unit. Very clean with fresh paint, hardwood floors and a great yard! Comes with appliances including Washer and Dryer. Has a full basement/garage.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6330 Thunderbird Dr
6330 Thunderbird Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
737 sqft
Great 2 bedroom unit in awesome location! Brand new stove, utility connection, and lots of space. Pets are negotiable on an individual basis - kind of pet will determine pet deposit.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
141 Woodmont Blvd
141 Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3484 sqft
Beautiful newly built Brownstone located 1/4 mile from St. Thomas West Hospital and minutes from Green Hills Mall, Vanderbilt, and I-40. This home has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrs, a full walk out basement, gourmet kitchen, 3 decks, and a bonus room.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
173 Woodmont Blvd
173 Woodmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2069 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Totally renovated one-story home with wide open spaces and high end finishes. 3 bedrooms/ two baths, large deck and covered porch. Property backs to Sugartree.

