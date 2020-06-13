/
dickson
6 Apartments for rent in Dickson, TN📍
Harpeth Trace
110 Archway Cir, Dickson, TN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$979
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1193 sqft
Enjoy a private, wooded setting while still having the convenience of being near a main shopping area! Harpeth Trace Apartment Homes is located in Dickson, Tennessee, a city just west of Nashville.
Hidden Valley
405 Spring St, Dickson, TN
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Valley in Dickson. View photos, descriptions and more!
109 Village Cir
109 Village Cir, Dickson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Village Cir in Dickson. View photos, descriptions and more!
206 Hickory Pointe
206 Hickory Pointe, Dickson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1346 sqft
Wonderful location just minutes from Downtown Dickson! Brick front ranch settled amongst mature trees with a patio for outdoor enjoyment. Clean and neutral paint and flooring is perfect for any design style.
Results within 1 mile of Dickson
1129 High Lake Dr
1129 High Lake Dr, Dickson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Dickson rental on over 1/2 an acre lot! Looking for a maximum of 6 month rental. Utilities included up to $150 a month. Lawn maintenance not included. Pets allowed on case by case basis.
Results within 10 miles of Dickson
1341 Old Bear Creek Rd.
1341 Old Bear Creek Rd, Dickson County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
New CUSTOM Built 2 Bedroom, 2 bath home in country! Beautiful setting overlooking treed creek area! Lawn care & DSL internet included! Partial furnished if needed!! NO PETS & NON SMOKING ONLY! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Rent $1400/Deposit
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dickson, the median rent is $644 for a studio, $717 for a 1-bedroom, $881 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,175 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dickson, check out our monthly Dickson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dickson area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Lipscomb University, and Tennessee State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dickson from include Nashville, Clarksville, Franklin, Hendersonville, and Spring Hill.