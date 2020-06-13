Apartment List
KY
/
bowling green
Last updated June 13 2020

23 Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY

The Drake

Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$930
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1239 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13
$
14 Units Available
The Enclave
1132 Fairview Ave Apt A1, Bowling Green, KY
Studio
$739
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1045 sqft
Discover your new home in our community! From our ideal location in Bowling Green, Kentucky to beautiful pet-friendly apartments with thoughtful amenities, The Enclave is an impressive community.
1 of 45

Last updated June 13
38 Units Available
Fairways at Hartland
850 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1327 sqft
Situated in desirable Hartland, next to Crosswinds Golf Course. Also minutes to Western Kentucky University. Apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios or decks in a pet-friendly community offering multiple amenities.
1 of 13

Last updated May 28
$
4 Units Available
Royal Arms of Bowling Green
890 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Pet friendly one- to three-bedroom apartments near Western Kentucky University, Beech Bend Park, and Lost River Cave. Features community pool, laundry facilities, courtyard and clubhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
102 Old Mill Rd
102 Old Mill Dr, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath home with garage right off Nashville road centrally located for anyone who works in Bowling Green. Call 270-202-7276 (press 1) for an appointment or apply online at kymanagement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1584 Cambridge Way
1584 Cambridge Way, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1560 sqft
1584 Cambridge Way Available 06/15/20 1584 Cambridge Way - Fantastic home near Indian Hills area of Bowling Green, KY. Briarwood School District. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1257 Kentucky Street
1257 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 Kentucky Street Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH NEAR WKU CAMPUS - 4 bedroom 21/2 bath house located within walking distance to WKU! Tenants pay all utilities and we maintain the lawncare .

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
331 Macer Ave
331 Macer Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
331 Macer Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage House - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, fenced in back yard in a family oriented neighborhood. Pet Friendly! (RLNE3954606)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
600 Meridian Dr
600 Meridian Drive, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
$50 application which includes background check Pets are negotiable with a nonrefundable pet fee $10 monthly processing fee added to monthly rent Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1404 Collegeview Dr.
1404 Collegeview Drive, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
820 sqft
1404 Collegeview Dr. Available 06/22/20 2BR home close to WKU campus - This 2BR 1BA is located by the WKU campus and downtown Bowling Green. (RLNE5851466)

357 Paige

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
357 Paige
357 Paige Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1661 sqft
357 Paige Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Great neighborhood, pet friendly. (RLNE5832044)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2942 Smallhouse Road
2942 Smallhouse Rd, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
2942 Smallhouse Road - New Construction 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single-Family Home Hardwood Laminate Flooring Throughout Granite Counters Spacious Walk-In Closets Garden Tub in Master Bathroom Stainless Steel Appliances Attached 2-Car Garage **Move-In

1 of 6

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
710 Red Maple Street
710 Red Maple St, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
710 Red Maple Street Available 07/01/20 3BR 2BA home in Greystone subdivision - This 3BR 2BA home is ready to rent. It has an open floor plan and many extras.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
375 Paige Avenue
375 Paige Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home is now available for rent! Features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, and a back yard that backs up to an empty field for added privacy! Rental Requirements: -1 Year

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
236 Hanover Court
236 Hanover Court, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1530 sqft
TowneHome Living w/2-Car Garage! Master Bedroom on main floor with Master Bath and Large Walk-in Closet...

1 of 16

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
1731 Pleasant Way
1731 Pleasant Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
2 bedroom house, 2 bathroom,1 car garage - 2 bedroom house. Brand new flooring throughout. (RLNE5786001)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
467 Glen Lily
467 Glen Lily Road, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
915 sqft
Brand NEW Apartments in the middle of BG, convenient to just about anywhere in Bowling Green!! Appliances in apartments are what is included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1212 Stubbins Street
1212 Stubbins Street, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split bedroom floor plan, recently painted, new floors being installed. Nice sized backyard and storage shed, close to WKU Campus in an older residential west side location. $40.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1555 Chestnut Street
1555 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
480 sqft
Newly renovated. Laundry facilities available (pay when used). Appliances you see when you got by the apartment is whats included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash.
1 of 2

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1605 North Mill Ct. - B
1605 North Mill Court, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1413 sqft
Townhome: **2 Story Located on Quiet Cul-de Sac **Comfortably Located within driving or Walking to Shopping Mall - Convenient Mart - Restaurants - Banks - Hotels! **1-Car Garage w/opener; *Fireplace; Kitchen Appliances(Refrigerator w/icemaker,

1 of 37

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5878 Old Nashville Rd Loop 2-10E
5878 Old Nashville Rd, Warren County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
Features: -Cable Ready -High Speed Internet Capability -Washer/Dryer Hook Up -Smoke Free -Storage Unit Included -Trash Removal -Shower/Tub Combo -Large Private Patios -9 Ft.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
405 Castle Heights Rd
405 Castle Heights Road, Warren County, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
$600 - 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment with private entrance on 2 quiet acres surrounded by trees with beautiful views. Super low utilities and parking right at your door! Tons of storage space and only minutes from I-65 off Cemetery Rd.

Median Rent in Bowling Green

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bowling Green is $569, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $721.
Studio
$525
1 Bed
$569
2 Beds
$721
City GuideBowling Green
The third largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green is home to over 50,000 proud residents. Once epitomized in song, Bowling Green is most popular city in the metro area. Despite the southern stereotype, Bowling Green is pretty progressive and diverse with an eclectic population and a strong college presence. If you feel the need to go country though, Nashville is only a two-hour drive away.
Life in Bowling Green

This Kentucky town is full of history that dates all the way back to the Confederacy, but these days it’s known more for Western Kentucky University and the Corvettes that come from the GM factory. There’s no confirmed story about how Bowling Green acquired its name; however, the amount of parks and green spaces in the city (around 20) may have something to do with it. With all that park space, Bowling Green is full of activities for those who lead an active lifestyle and the weather, which offers all four seasons, is typically perfect for a round of Frisbee golf (huge here). Though if you’re not all about exercise, there are plenty of museums to fill your days.

Living in Bowling Green is a mix of living in a college town and a laid back farm town. Houses here tend to be large and sit on a lot of property (we’re talking “you could do cartwheels on the lawn” big) but the apartments and retail centers are usually new or refurbished and have a lot to offer. In recent years, the downtown area has been restored, with new retail space, government buildings and art centers sharing the same streets as historic museums and Fountain Square.

Cost of living here is very affordable and finding an apartment is relatively easy. South of downtown Bowling Green is the hot spot for homeowners and renters alike. Living here will put you within walking distance of all downtown amenities and the riverfront, close to the highway/bypass and minutes from WKU. The apartments do sometimes cater to students, but there are also newer/luxury apartments for those who are past their college years. They also typically come with fireplaces and are pet-friendly, though you should always remember to ask a landlord before moving in with a furry friend.

Downtown is another coveted neighborhood due to the amenities and its proximity to the highway and WKU. Apartment living here is a bit different because it often means living above the shops and restaurants in old, often restored buildings. Those who live down here love it, as it puts you right in the thick of things. The west side of town is one of the more diverse parts of the city for those who wish to add a little culture to their lives.

Though it’s a town with a long history and deep roots, Bowling Green is still growing in many ways. Various parts of town are expanding, new housing is being built and the economy is strong. Down to earth people and affordable living don’t happen every day. Get your hands on some Bowling Green living today!

June 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bowling Green Rent Report. Bowling Green rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowling Green rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bowling Green rents increased over the past month

Bowling Green rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bowling Green stand at $569 for a one-bedroom apartment and $722 for a two-bedroom. Bowling Green's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bowling Green rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bowling Green, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bowling Green is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bowling Green's median two-bedroom rent of $722 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Bowling Green.
    • While rents in Bowling Green fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bowling Green than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Bowling Green.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bowling Green?
    In Bowling Green, the median rent is $525 for a studio, $569 for a 1-bedroom, $721 for a 2-bedroom, and $989 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bowling Green, check out our monthly Bowling Green Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bowling Green?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bowling Green area include Western Kentucky University, Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bowling Green?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bowling Green from include Nashville, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Gallatin, and Lebanon.

