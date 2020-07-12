/
music row
384 Apartments for rent in Music Row, Nashville, TN
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,840
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
Mills Midtown
1201 17th Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
681 sqft
Located at Vanderbilt close to Magnolia Lawn. Apartments have air conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community features laundry, gym, pool and outdoor BBQ/grill area.
1808 Edgehill
1808 Edgehill Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
550 sqft
Close to Hillsboro High School and Nashville International Airport and minutes from Music Row. Smoke-free units available with high-speed internet access, spacious floorplans and on-site parking.
1620 18th Ave
1620 18th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
844 sqft
Call Owner to show. 615-49-8804 Perfect for roommates with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walk to Vandy, Belmont and Hillsboro Village from this conveniently located condo. Washer/dryer in unit! Pets allowed for add $25 month.
900 20th Ave, S
900 20th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT 10 !! HIGH 16TH FLOOR. STUNNING VIEWS . BALCONY. FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. GARAGE ASSIGNED PARKING. 24 HR CONCIERGE. SEURED ACCESS ENTRY . WALK TO VANDERBILT, BELMONT, HILLSBORO VILLAGE AND MORE .
807 18th Ave S. Apt 412
807 18th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,700
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
807 18th Ave S. Apt 412 Available 07/15/20 2-story Loft Style Condo w/ 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom - Great Walk/Bike Scores - Convenient Mid-Town/Music Row location.
920 South Street
920 South St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,500
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Illume - Nash319. This Gulch View 1 br,1 bath condo comes fully furnished and is located within walking distance of Downtown, the Gulch, and 12 South. Enjoy the modern furnishings of this pool view end unit.
Aertson Midtown
905 20th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,407
870 sqft
You'll be hard-pressed to find a reason to leave the building with everything that's offered on-site. There are local retailers such as The Woodhouse Day Spa, Caviar and Bananas, Henley, nada, as well as the ever-popular Ainsworth.
819 19th Ave, S
819 19th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,144
630 sqft
Modern tones throughout, from the chef-inspired kitchens to the perfectly paired satin-nickel hardware and fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Music Row
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,554
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,512
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,470
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,630
1327 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,410
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.