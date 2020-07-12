376 Apartments for rent in Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 9 at 02:06pm
4 Units Available
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Close to the best shopping and dining in Nashville, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units featuring faux hardwood floors, kitchens with ample fixtures, large patios or balconies, and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
408 37th Ave, N
408 37th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1686 sqft
For more information about the property and showings, please contact: Jonathan Fulks 615-982-1816 jfulks@whpropertymanagement.com
Results within 1 mile of Charlotte Pike
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,554
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,512
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
40 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,330
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
34 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
35 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
16 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1865 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
37 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,390
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
8 Units Available
Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,175
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
22 Units Available
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
4 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croley Court Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
1 Unit Available
The Avenue Nashville West
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Last updated February 6 at 09:14pm
22 Units Available
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,385
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1058 sqft
Newly upgraded community that is disabled friendly. Amenities include parking garages, BBQ area and online portal for easy payments. Homes have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Located in the center of Centennial Park area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4810 Idaho Avenue
4810 Idaho Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
4810 Idaho Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sylvan Park! - This adorable cottage sits in the HEART of one of the countries hottest neighborhoods, Sylvan Park! ~Walk or bike to several restaurants, coffee bars, a Greenway and a beautiful 36 Hole Golf
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2
6817 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
1859 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3325 Fairmont Dr
3325 Fairmont Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2044 sqft
3325 Fairmont Dr Available 07/31/20 Luxurious West End 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Luxurious 3 bed 2 bath home with large open plan kitchen and living space. Gorgeous design. Outdoor lounge area and pool. Minutes to Centennial Park and Vanderbilt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
234 31st Ave N
234 31st Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
2186 sqft
West End Ave by Centennial Park and Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Hospital! - Beautiful brownstone with garage parking and security gate.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
232 31st Avenue North
232 31st Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
2111 sqft
232 31st Avenue North Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom West End Penthouse Walking Distance to Vandy - 2 bed/2 bath with gated covered parking, semi-private elevator, balcony, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, large loft area with
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3708 Murphy Rd
3708 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Bungalow - Located in the heart of one of Nashville's most sought after neighborhoods. This 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow has a fully renovated kitchen, brand new HVAC and hard wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
501 Sloan Rd
501 Sloan Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ5010- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6334 Columbia Ave
6334 Columbia Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
847 sqft
Adorable home with large fenced in back yard and carport. Separate dining room, two beds, one bath, One year lease, pets negotiable with pet fee, being freshly painted. Available 6/15. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included.