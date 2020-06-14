/
1 bedroom apartments
210 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
735 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,286
892 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,102
880 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
8201 Lenox Creekside Dr
8201 Lenox Creekside Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
Beautiful condo with lovely views from private balcony! Bright and light home. Hardwoods in living and kitchen areas. Spacious walk-in closet. Peaceful, serene community beside creek with lots of trees. Close to grocery stores & restaurants
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
671 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from Interstates 65 and 24. Hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and new kitchen appliances. Community dog park, laundry facilities, clubhouse with cafe and gym. Gated access.
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
768 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
765 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,227
805 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
961 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Mallards Landing
4501 Packard Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
Mallards Landing Apartment Homes is your destination for exceptional living in Nashville! Just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, Mallards Landing is ideally located in the best city in the state.
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,076
818 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
646 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,086
676 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Ashton at Harding
4700 Humber Dr #2, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
795 sqft
A tranquil community just a short drive to area shops and restaurants. Near public transportation. On-site amenities include a pool, laundry facility, picnic area and green space. Each home offers a balcony and plush carpeting.
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
