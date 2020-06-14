/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$974
846 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
6 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
838 sqft
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
729 Hartsville Pike
729 Hartsville Pike, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
1BR/1BA Apartment - Lawncare Included - One Pet under 25lbs Welcome ($25 pet fee applies) -
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
897 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3011 Kingston Cir N
3011 Kingston North Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,007
783 sqft
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
15 Units Available
Edison at Peytona
1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
123 E Park Ave
123 East Park Avenue, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
Adorable duplex near Gallatin Square. Total renovation in 2019. Left Unit - One bedroom with beautiful new kitchen, bathroom & Laundry. So Cute!! QUALIFICATIONS: Income minimum 3 times rent. Credit score 590 w/no evictions.
Similar Pages
Lebanon 1 BedroomsLebanon 2 BedroomsLebanon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLebanon 3 BedroomsLebanon Apartments with Balcony
Lebanon Apartments with GarageLebanon Apartments with GymLebanon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLebanon Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY