1 bedroom apartments
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
45 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
778 sqft
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
610 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
2 Units Available
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
19 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
647 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Drone
2200 Drone Way, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Seeking a Roommate! - The home is fully furnished (everything is barely used), even Your room includes a new queen bed if desired. Huge walk-in closet.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
804 Walker St APT 2
804 Walker St, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Columbia. Spacious living room with lots of windows. Large bedroom, high ceilings with nice closet space. Good sized bathroom with tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
305 4th Ave
305 4th Ave, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Charming one Bedroom one Bath apartment on ground floor of a house converted into units. SS Appliances. New windows and new central HVAC unit. Wood floors and lots of natural light. Home is located in Riverside. Owner pays for water and gas.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
769 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
7 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
