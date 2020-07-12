/
/
/
hillsboro west end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
381 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro West End, Nashville, TN
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
West End Living - Natchez Village
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
575 sqft
Welcome to West End Living- Natchez Village, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
West End Living - Fairfax
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
622 sqft
Welcome to West End Living- Fairfax, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
1810 Belcourt
1810 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with granite counters and a patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a grilling area, courtyard and car charging stations. Close to Vanderbilt University. Near numerous attractions, like the Belmont Mansion.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
Studio
$824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to West End Living, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly located within
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
$
3 Units Available
Continental
3300 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1500 sqft
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Hillside Dr
2818 Hillside Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house - Property Id: 302115 Mid-century modern house for rent with park like backyard. Close enough to walk or bike to Vanderbilt or Belmont University. Family friendly neighborhood on quiet street. Available July 1st.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2824 Blair Blvd
2824 Blair Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1056 sqft
Unit is completely renovated. Freshly Painted, brand new carpet. Be the first one to move on the unit. Great Unit minutes from everything BELMONT, VANDY, LIPSCOMB and DOWNTOWN with convenient access to I-440.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
2800 Westwood Avenue
2800 Westwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
723 sqft
Walking distance from Vanderbilt University & Hillsboro Village Shops & Restaurants & convenient to everywhere else. $5-$7 Uber ride to Downtown Nashville, & close access to I-440.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Belcourt Avenue
2600 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1050 sqft
All brick bungalow within minutes to Hillsboro Village! Walk to Vandy/Hillsboro Village! - All brick bungalow within minutes to Hillsboro Village! Hardwoods throughout* tons of natural light* crown molding* fireplace in Living Rm* built-ins in
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Westwood Trce
113 Westwood Trace, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1280 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bYrByx8qrsR This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Hillsboro West End within walking distance to Kroger and Bluebird cafe.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2121 Acklen Ave
2121 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
Convenient townhome!! Walkable to Vandy campus, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2134 Fairfax Ave
2134 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
552 sqft
1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Hillsboro Village. Walk to the Village, Vanderbilt, or Belmont. Condo has a nice pool, laundry facilities on site, and plenty of parking. Recently renovated, wood and tile flooring. No pets & No smoking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A
3202 Blair Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
580 sqft
Historic 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in the quaint, Hillsboro Village neighborhood of West Nashville.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Portland Avenue - 201
2110 Portland Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1111 sqft
Live in the heart of Hillsboro Village - West End... the most walkable urban community in Nashville. We are walking distance to the Vanderbilt campus.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3362 Acklen Avenue
3362 Acklen Ave, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
3797 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Downtown/Broadway (2.5 miles) * Vanderbilt * Belmont * Music Row * Hillsborough Village * 12 South Designer furnished 4 BR/3.5 Bath home - Available July 1st!! Brand new, completely designer furnished 4 BR/3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Sunset Pl
2601 Sunset Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1974 sqft
3 bed / 3 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bath home is located in Hillsboro West End. The main living area and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro West End
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
35 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,512
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
12 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
3 Units Available
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
40 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,330
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,840
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.