Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Nob Hill Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

Nob Hill Apartments

180 Wallace Rd · (615) 908-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit U13 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit H10 · Avail. Jul 14

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit M18 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit P11 · Avail. now

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nob Hill Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
hot tub
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome home to Nob Hill Apartments in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee. We are just a short drive from Belmont and Lipscomb Universities and less than 9 miles from Downtown Nashville. Our prime locale is close to everywhere you want to be!

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $800 Refundable deposit or $250 Security deposit waiver fee
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
fee: $300 - 1st; $250 - 2nd
limit: 2
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Sorry, no aggressive breeds will be allowed, unless AKC good citizenship certification
Parking Details: Yes--assigned parking and guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Nob Hill Apartments have any available units?
Nob Hill Apartments has 4 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Nob Hill Apartments have?
Some of Nob Hill Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nob Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Nob Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nob Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Nob Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Nob Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Nob Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Nob Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nob Hill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nob Hill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Nob Hill Apartments has a pool.
Does Nob Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Nob Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Nob Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nob Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.

