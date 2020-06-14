/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
769 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
7 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Hill
5 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
90 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
45 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
778 sqft
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.
22 Units Available
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,166
814 sqft
A 20-minute ride from Downtown Nashville. On-site saltwater pool, resort-like layouts, a spa, and a resident lounge. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, beautiful views, and open floor plans.
33 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
45 Units Available
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,064
677 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Grounds offer business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and more. Near downtown Franklin amenities, parks, Hwy 65, and Fort Granger.
29 Units Available
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
678 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
7 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
610 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
2 Units Available
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
9 Units Available
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
692 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
18 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
1 Unit Available
2200 Drone
2200 Drone Way, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Seeking a Roommate! - The home is fully furnished (everything is barely used), even Your room includes a new queen bed if desired. Huge walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
1502 Granville Rd
1502 Granville Road, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
784 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Remainder of June FREE w/Approved Application - Available Immediately - Upstairs Unit - Private Balcony - All Kitchen Appliances & Washer/Dryer Included - Water Included - Community Swimming Pool - No Pets (non negotiable) - No
