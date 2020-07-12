/
elliston place
120 Apartments for rent in Elliston Place, Nashville, TN
24 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,554
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
16 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,512
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
8 Units Available
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
40 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,330
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
35 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
14 Units Available
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1104 sqft
Great location close to Vanderbilt University, I-40 and Charlotte Ave. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community boasts 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and pool table.
31 Units Available
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community 5 minutes from Vanderbilt University. Game room, onsite retail, a rooftop lounge area, and a sundeck for residents. Homes feature granite countertops in kitchens, 10-foot ceilings, and spacious cabinets.
8 Units Available
1818 Church
1818 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,399
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
504 sqft
Fantastic location near it all. Smoke-free units. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless-steel appliances. Nest technology. Coffee bar, fire pit, and pool. Guest suites and garages available. Lots of storage.
1 Unit Available
214 Louise Avenue - 101
214 Louise Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
500 sqft
Features include: -Concrete Floors (1st and 2nd floor units) -Hardwood Like Floors (3rd and 4th floor units) -Granite Counter Tops (Kitchen and Bathroom) -Designer Backsplash (Kitchen and Bathroom) -Stainless Steel Appliances (refrigerator, range,
1 Unit Available
1608 Marshall Hollow Drive , Unit 303
1608 Marshall Hollow Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious condo in popular WEHO area - Property Id: 312187 Top floor unit! Brand new Southgate Station condos in the heart of WEHO and minutes from downtown. Unit has only been lived in 5 months.
1 Unit Available
1808 State Street
1808 State Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Midtown. Walkable to St Thomas Midtown, Vandy, Midtown nightlife/restaurants. Great setup for roommates.
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
166 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
36 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
25 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,458
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
19 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
7 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,382
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
18 Units Available
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,455
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,630
1327 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
51 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
42 Units Available
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
12 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
18 Units Available
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,410
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
3 Units Available
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.