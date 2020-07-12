/
woodbine
342 Apartments for rent in Woodbine, Nashville, TN
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,155
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
1 Unit Available
2805 Foster Ave, suite 208
2805 Foster Avenue, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
361 sqft
For more information, contact Cole Vogel at (615) 477-1929. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2168888 to view more pictures of this property.
1 Unit Available
109 Jay St.
109 Jay Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Cute Woodbine Cottage - Skip Nashville traffic! Updated 2 bed / 1 bath / 800 sqft / built in 2014 - 1/2 mile to I-440, 4 Miles from Downtown & Vanderbilt / Belmont. Washer & Dryer provided. Text Brianna with questions (615) 669-8569.
1 Unit Available
110 Valeria St
110 Valeria Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
504 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, close to everything. Move in date is March 1st. Unit has stackable washer & dryer at this price. Unit can be furnished at $950 a month.
1 Unit Available
58 Jay Street
58 Jay Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Adorable Cottage House in the Woodbine area with Huge Fenced yard and Detached Garage. Two Bedrooms with One Full Bath, PLUS an oversized laundry room/office.
17 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1201 sqft
Vibrant community with vegetable garden, 35 acres of outdoor space, tennis courts, pools, and gym. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. About 15 minutes from downtown Nashville for dining and music.
1 Unit Available
407 Patterson St
407 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
752 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ0407- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.
1 Unit Available
3004 Simmons Ave
3004 Simmons Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1178 sqft
Spacious single family home in a great neighborhood close to downtown and minutes to all major interstates and roads. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with extra room for office or 4th bedroom.
1 Unit Available
241 Thompson Park Dr
241 Thompson Park Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1887 sqft
Newly built in the Fall of 2019, this three story 3 Bed, 3 Full Bath townhome has tasteful modern finishes, open living space, roof top deck and two car garage.
1 Unit Available
2197 Nolensville Pike
2197 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
901 sqft
24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. First floor condo, 2 parking spaces; owner will consider one small dog or cat; gated community
1 Unit Available
2929 Selena Dr
2929 Selena Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
Water INCLUDED. Beautiful and spacious, 2nd floor Condo, wood-grain flooring, and carpet in the bedrooms. Wash & Dryer included. Reserved parking.
1 Unit Available
2906 Wingate Ave
2906 Wingate Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2053 sqft
Ideal floor plan for parents/in-laws/teen/roommates. Property is zoned (RS) single family but was once classified duplex. 2 sides with 2 kitchens. New roof,new electrical panel, 2 HVAC's,2 water heaters. Fenced yard, huge storage shed.
1 Unit Available
3103 Harlin Dr
3103 Harlin Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
675 sqft
Cute and Charming Renovated Cottage only 6 mi to Downtown and Vanderbilt, Huge Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly - Just Renovated....New Floors, Freshly Painted, Tile Bath, Neutral Colors.
1 Unit Available
3514 Hewlett Dr.
3514 Hewlett Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1481 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4BD 2BA home convenient to downtown Nashville!!! - This is a spacious 4BA 2BA with updated kitchen appliances, washer/dryer included, Has a large backyard with detached storage. Relaxing covered back porch.
1 Unit Available
3303 Saindon Street
3303 Saindon Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
Captivating Cottage in Woodbine 2 Bdrm / 1Bth Available Now - Convenient and super clean 2 bedroom / 1 bath home on a beautiful corner lot in tree-line Sunrise Heights neighborhood of Woodbine. Available now.
1 Unit Available
3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine
3216 Colby Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Woodbine - Nice 3 Bedroom Brick, 1.
1 Unit Available
232 Thuss Ave
232 Thuss Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1984 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 232 Thuss Ave in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
95 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
21 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,182
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
34 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$941
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
57 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
28 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.