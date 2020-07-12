Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:02 PM

342 Apartments for rent in Woodbine, Nashville, TN

Last updated June 23 at 09:17pm
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,155
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Foster Ave, suite 208
2805 Foster Avenue, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
361 sqft
For more information, contact Cole Vogel at (615) 477-1929. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2168888 to view more pictures of this property.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
109 Jay St.
109 Jay Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Cute Woodbine Cottage - Skip Nashville traffic! Updated 2 bed / 1 bath / 800 sqft / built in 2014 - 1/2 mile to I-440, 4 Miles from Downtown & Vanderbilt / Belmont. Washer & Dryer provided. Text Brianna with questions (615) 669-8569.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
110 Valeria St
110 Valeria Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
504 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, close to everything. Move in date is March 1st. Unit has stackable washer & dryer at this price. Unit can be furnished at $950 a month.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
58 Jay Street
58 Jay Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Adorable Cottage House in the Woodbine area with Huge Fenced yard and Detached Garage. Two Bedrooms with One Full Bath, PLUS an oversized laundry room/office.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1201 sqft
Vibrant community with vegetable garden, 35 acres of outdoor space, tennis courts, pools, and gym. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. About 15 minutes from downtown Nashville for dining and music.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
407 Patterson St
407 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
752 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ0407- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3004 Simmons Ave
3004 Simmons Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1178 sqft
Spacious single family home in a great neighborhood close to downtown and minutes to all major interstates and roads. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with extra room for office or 4th bedroom.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
241 Thompson Park Dr
241 Thompson Park Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1887 sqft
Newly built in the Fall of 2019, this three story 3 Bed, 3 Full Bath townhome has tasteful modern finishes, open living space, roof top deck and two car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2197 Nolensville Pike
2197 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
901 sqft
24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. First floor condo, 2 parking spaces; owner will consider one small dog or cat; gated community

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2929 Selena Dr
2929 Selena Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
Water INCLUDED. Beautiful and spacious, 2nd floor Condo, wood-grain flooring, and carpet in the bedrooms. Wash & Dryer included. Reserved parking.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2906 Wingate Ave
2906 Wingate Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2053 sqft
Ideal floor plan for parents/in-laws/teen/roommates. Property is zoned (RS) single family but was once classified duplex. 2 sides with 2 kitchens. New roof,new electrical panel, 2 HVAC's,2 water heaters. Fenced yard, huge storage shed.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3103 Harlin Dr
3103 Harlin Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
675 sqft
Cute and Charming Renovated Cottage only 6 mi to Downtown and Vanderbilt, Huge Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly - Just Renovated....New Floors, Freshly Painted, Tile Bath, Neutral Colors.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3514 Hewlett Dr.
3514 Hewlett Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1481 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4BD 2BA home convenient to downtown Nashville!!! - This is a spacious 4BA 2BA with updated kitchen appliances, washer/dryer included, Has a large backyard with detached storage. Relaxing covered back porch.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3303 Saindon Street
3303 Saindon Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
Captivating Cottage in Woodbine 2 Bdrm / 1Bth Available Now - Convenient and super clean 2 bedroom / 1 bath home on a beautiful corner lot in tree-line Sunrise Heights neighborhood of Woodbine. Available now.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3216 Colby Dr- Woodbine
3216 Colby Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Woodbine - Nice 3 Bedroom Brick, 1.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
232 Thuss Ave
232 Thuss Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1984 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 232 Thuss Ave in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Woodbine
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
95 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,182
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$941
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.

