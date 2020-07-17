All apartments in Memphis
759 Rosebanks Rd.

759 Rosebanks Road · (901) 347-3148
Location

759 Rosebanks Road, Memphis, TN 38116
Cresent Avenue

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 759 Rosebanks Rd. · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Whitehaven - This is a four bedroom two full bathroom home that has been newly renovated throughout. The home has been freshly painted throughout with new LVT wood flooring that has been installed. There is a large living room which is partially open to the newly updated kitchen. The kitchen has brand new granite counter tops with brand new cabinets that gives plenty of storage. There is a dishwasher ans microwave that are included however these are not under warranty. The home has a separate laundry room as well that has storage too! Very nice large bedrooms with brand new updated bathrooms with new beautiful tile! Very nice home that will rent quickly!!

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE5899051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Rosebanks Rd. have any available units?
759 Rosebanks Rd. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 Rosebanks Rd. have?
Some of 759 Rosebanks Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 Rosebanks Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
759 Rosebanks Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Rosebanks Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 759 Rosebanks Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 759 Rosebanks Rd. offer parking?
No, 759 Rosebanks Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 759 Rosebanks Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Rosebanks Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Rosebanks Rd. have a pool?
No, 759 Rosebanks Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 759 Rosebanks Rd. have accessible units?
No, 759 Rosebanks Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Rosebanks Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 Rosebanks Rd. has units with dishwashers.
