759 Rosebanks Rd.

Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Whitehaven - This is a four bedroom two full bathroom home that has been newly renovated throughout. The home has been freshly painted throughout with new LVT wood flooring that has been installed. There is a large living room which is partially open to the newly updated kitchen. The kitchen has brand new granite counter tops with brand new cabinets that gives plenty of storage. There is a dishwasher ans microwave that are included however these are not under warranty. The home has a separate laundry room as well that has storage too! Very nice large bedrooms with brand new updated bathrooms with new beautiful tile! Very nice home that will rent quickly!!



If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148



This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.



**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**



We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.



