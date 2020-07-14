All apartments in Memphis
Barron Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Barron Court

Open Now until 5pm
1175 Barron Ct · (901) 437-6369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1175 Barron Ct, Memphis, TN 38114
Orange Mound

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1179-07 · Avail. Aug 21

$525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barron Court.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Conveniently located in Memphis, Tennessee, Barron Court Apartments are just minutes from Interstate 240 and Route 4 with immediate access to Barron Avenue. Our affordable rental community is within the historic Orange Mound neighborhood and is situated only one mile from Melrose High School, Cherokee Elementary School, and Sherwood Middle School. Easily walk to Cherokee Park or enjoy a short drive to Lamar-Airways Shopping Center. Spectacular resident amenities include onsite management and maintenance, washer & dryer connections, full appliance packages and off-street parking. Beautiful green spaces provide plenty of room for your four-legged family members to play. Our spacious two bedroom apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, generous walk in closets and patio/balcony. Live big and afford more at Barron Court Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $199
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barron Court have any available units?
Barron Court has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Barron Court have?
Some of Barron Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barron Court currently offering any rent specials?
Barron Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barron Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Barron Court is pet friendly.
Does Barron Court offer parking?
Yes, Barron Court offers parking.
Does Barron Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Barron Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Barron Court have a pool?
No, Barron Court does not have a pool.
Does Barron Court have accessible units?
No, Barron Court does not have accessible units.
Does Barron Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Barron Court does not have units with dishwashers.
