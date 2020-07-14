Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Conveniently located in Memphis, Tennessee, Barron Court Apartments are just minutes from Interstate 240 and Route 4 with immediate access to Barron Avenue. Our affordable rental community is within the historic Orange Mound neighborhood and is situated only one mile from Melrose High School, Cherokee Elementary School, and Sherwood Middle School. Easily walk to Cherokee Park or enjoy a short drive to Lamar-Airways Shopping Center. Spectacular resident amenities include onsite management and maintenance, washer & dryer connections, full appliance packages and off-street parking. Beautiful green spaces provide plenty of room for your four-legged family members to play. Our spacious two bedroom apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, generous walk in closets and patio/balcony. Live big and afford more at Barron Court Apartments.