Park's Edge at Shelby Farms.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage 24hr gym 24hr maintenance dog park internet access online portal putting green

Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more. Park's Edge is a top-rated luxury apartment community located in Cordova, TN and right next to Shelby Farms. Park's Edge features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes located just outside Memphis, TN in the largest retail corridor so you will always be super close to plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Our spacious and chic apartments offer a variety of floorplans and have granite countertops, black or slate appliances, tile backsplash, garden tubs, gas fireplace, private balcony/patio, attached and detached garages, wood-style plank flooring, designer satin nickel hardware and lighting, built-in microwaves, and washer and dryer connections. Park's Edge residents can feel safe in a gated community and have access to a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchen with ...