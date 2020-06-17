All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 16 2020

743 Buck St

743 Buck Street · No Longer Available
Location

743 Buck Street, Memphis, TN 38111
Normal Station

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This charming home boasts 2BR/1BA with a spacious LR. Roomy backyard and convenient Private parking.

Call Reedy and Company for more information (901) 842-0805 -- to view this home using our automated showing system call (901) 441-9098!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Buck St have any available units?
743 Buck St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 743 Buck St currently offering any rent specials?
743 Buck St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Buck St pet-friendly?
No, 743 Buck St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 743 Buck St offer parking?
Yes, 743 Buck St does offer parking.
Does 743 Buck St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Buck St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Buck St have a pool?
No, 743 Buck St does not have a pool.
Does 743 Buck St have accessible units?
No, 743 Buck St does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Buck St have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 Buck St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 Buck St have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 Buck St does not have units with air conditioning.
