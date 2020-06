Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Our apartment homes consist of:



-Beautiful vinyl or laminate in select apartment homes



-New carpet in select apartment homes



All apartment homes include:



-Stove



-Refrigerator



-Washer and Dryer connects



-Playground area for the children



Call 901-386-6413 and ask for Theresa for any applicable leasing specials.



We will honor the most CURRENT leasing specials and the rates are subject to change.



* We are a pet friendly community!



Call today!

theresa@shelbygroveapts.com

901-386-6413



Rental Terms: Rent: $847, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $847, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.