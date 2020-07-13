All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like
Crossings at Fox Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
Crossings at Fox Meadows
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Crossings at Fox Meadows

2894 Putting Green Cv · (901) 446-3487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Fox Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2894 Putting Green Cv, Memphis, TN 38115
Fox Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5940 · Avail. Aug 15

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2921-1 · Avail. Jul 31

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 2947 · Avail. Sep 8

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 5940-1 · Avail. Sep 2

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2901-8 · Avail. Aug 6

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossings at Fox Meadows.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every home features a fully-equipped kitchen with black appliances and granite countertops, wood-inspired flooring, upgraded lighting, custom gray painted walls, and a private patio!

Enjoy an array of fantastic community amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, picnic area with BBQ grills, and on-site dog park! For your convenience, our gated community also offers secure access, on-site maintenance, and storage unit options. Watch a walkthrough video tour, or give us a call to set up a personal tour and experience all that Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 one time fee
limit: 2 pet max per apartment.
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crossings at Fox Meadows have any available units?
Crossings at Fox Meadows has 9 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Crossings at Fox Meadows have?
Some of Crossings at Fox Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossings at Fox Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Crossings at Fox Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossings at Fox Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossings at Fox Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Crossings at Fox Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Crossings at Fox Meadows offers parking.
Does Crossings at Fox Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crossings at Fox Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossings at Fox Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Crossings at Fox Meadows has a pool.
Does Crossings at Fox Meadows have accessible units?
No, Crossings at Fox Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Crossings at Fox Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossings at Fox Meadows has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq
Memphis, TN 38116
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir
Memphis, TN 38115
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St
Memphis, TN 38104
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd
Memphis, TN 38125
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St
Memphis, TN 38111

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 BedroomsMemphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly PlacesMemphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway VillageThe CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova NeighborhoodsCountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science CenterChristian Brothers UniversityUniversity of MemphisSouthwest Tennessee Community College