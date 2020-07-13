Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors extra storage granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park internet access

Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every home features a fully-equipped kitchen with black appliances and granite countertops, wood-inspired flooring, upgraded lighting, custom gray painted walls, and a private patio!



Enjoy an array of fantastic community amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, picnic area with BBQ grills, and on-site dog park! For your convenience, our gated community also offers secure access, on-site maintenance, and storage unit options. Watch a walkthrough video tour, or give us a call to set up a personal tour and experience all that Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has to offer!