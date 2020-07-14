All apartments in Memphis
El Dorado

Open Now until 5pm
2743 Ketchum Road · (815) 605-1024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN 38114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2746-07 · Avail. Jul 30

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 2745-08 · Avail. Jul 30

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 2740-12 · Avail. Jul 30

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2769-13 · Avail. Jul 28

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 2765-05 · Avail. Jul 30

$585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 2767-09 · Avail. Jul 15

$620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 728 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from El Dorado.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN. Our spacious one and two bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Conveniently located less than one mile west of Interstate 240, providing rapid access to Memphis' scenic downtown. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home. El Dorado is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Memphis offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles of El Dorado Apartments!

Call or visit our professional team at El Dorado for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does El Dorado have any available units?
El Dorado has 8 units available starting at $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does El Dorado have?
Some of El Dorado's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Dorado currently offering any rent specials?
El Dorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is El Dorado pet-friendly?
Yes, El Dorado is pet friendly.
Does El Dorado offer parking?
Yes, El Dorado offers parking.
Does El Dorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, El Dorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does El Dorado have a pool?
No, El Dorado does not have a pool.
Does El Dorado have accessible units?
No, El Dorado does not have accessible units.
Does El Dorado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, El Dorado has units with dishwashers.
