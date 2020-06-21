Rent Calculator
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4217 Kenosha Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 10
4217 Kenosha Rd
4217 Kenosha Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4217 Kenosha Road, Memphis, TN 38118
Parkway Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This home has an iron front door, spacious kitchen with tile flooring, nice living room, front porch, one-car carport and many more!
Call Reedy and Company today for more information about this cozy brick home for rent! (901)-842-0805
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4217 Kenosha Rd have any available units?
4217 Kenosha Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 4217 Kenosha Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Kenosha Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Kenosha Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Kenosha Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 4217 Kenosha Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Kenosha Rd does offer parking.
Does 4217 Kenosha Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Kenosha Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Kenosha Rd have a pool?
No, 4217 Kenosha Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Kenosha Rd have accessible units?
No, 4217 Kenosha Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Kenosha Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Kenosha Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Kenosha Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Kenosha Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
