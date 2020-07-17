All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

3047 CENTRAL

3047 Central Avenue · (901) 825-0044
Location

3047 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Stunning 6200+ SF home overlooking the 7th hole, completely gated 1/2 acre lot w/private entrance & 3 car garage. New marble floors, 2story entry, New hardwood floors, Master BR down w/completely renovated his/her bath, upstairs has 3 bedrooms incl. JR Master BR with tremendous views,fantastic Playroom & workout area. Downstairs boasts professionally equipped Kitchen w/hearth room, Living, dining & den/study. 3 FPs. Fresh paint & newcarpet t/o. Outside patios w/ amazing views. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 CENTRAL have any available units?
3047 CENTRAL has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 CENTRAL have?
Some of 3047 CENTRAL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 CENTRAL currently offering any rent specials?
3047 CENTRAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 CENTRAL pet-friendly?
No, 3047 CENTRAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3047 CENTRAL offer parking?
Yes, 3047 CENTRAL offers parking.
Does 3047 CENTRAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 CENTRAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 CENTRAL have a pool?
No, 3047 CENTRAL does not have a pool.
Does 3047 CENTRAL have accessible units?
No, 3047 CENTRAL does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 CENTRAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 CENTRAL does not have units with dishwashers.
