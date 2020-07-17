3047 CENTRAL

Amenities
Stunning 6200+ SF home overlooking the 7th hole, completely gated 1/2 acre lot w/private entrance & 3 car garage. New marble floors, 2story entry, New hardwood floors, Master BR down w/completely renovated his/her bath, upstairs has 3 bedrooms incl. JR Master BR with tremendous views,fantastic Playroom & workout area. Downstairs boasts professionally equipped Kitchen w/hearth room, Living, dining & den/study. 3 FPs. Fresh paint & newcarpet t/o. Outside patios w/ amazing views. Move in ready!