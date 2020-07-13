Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed hot tub online portal

Poplar Place Townhomes in Memphis, Tennessee exclusively offers two and three bedroom floor plans to suit your specific needs. Our community is conveniently located in the Germantown Area of East Memphis, where employment centers, entertainment venues, and medical facilities are all just minutes away. Poplar Place residents enjoy spacious homes each with a private entrance, first floor patio or second floor balcony, name brand kitchen appliance package, cozy fireplace and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool with expansive sundeck, playground and fitness and business centers.Poplar Place is conveniently located minutes away from major freeways including I-40. The University of Memphis, International Paper, Memphis International Airport, Graceland, the Memphis Zoo, Pyramid Arena, Memphis Botanical Garden and Sun Studio are all within a short drive. Residents enjoy great shopping, dining and entertainment, while still savoring the serenity of our lush neighborhood.