All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like Poplar Place Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
Poplar Place Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:16 AM

Poplar Place Townhomes

1669 Randolph Pl · (901) 509-9527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN 38120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1665-09 · Avail. now

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 1754-02 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 1675-05 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1292 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1812-02 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1606 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Poplar Place Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
online portal
Poplar Place Townhomes in Memphis, Tennessee exclusively offers two and three bedroom floor plans to suit your specific needs. Our community is conveniently located in the Germantown Area of East Memphis, where employment centers, entertainment venues, and medical facilities are all just minutes away. Poplar Place residents enjoy spacious homes each with a private entrance, first floor patio or second floor balcony, name brand kitchen appliance package, cozy fireplace and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool with expansive sundeck, playground and fitness and business centers.Poplar Place is conveniently located minutes away from major freeways including I-40. The University of Memphis, International Paper, Memphis International Airport, Graceland, the Memphis Zoo, Pyramid Arena, Memphis Botanical Garden and Sun Studio are all within a short drive. Residents enjoy great shopping, dining and entertainment, while still savoring the serenity of our lush neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 single. $15 for each additional
Deposit: $200-1 month's rent. Depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Poplar Place Townhomes have any available units?
Poplar Place Townhomes has 6 units available starting at $1,224 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Poplar Place Townhomes have?
Some of Poplar Place Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Poplar Place Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Poplar Place Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Poplar Place Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Poplar Place Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Poplar Place Townhomes offer parking?
No, Poplar Place Townhomes does not offer parking.
Does Poplar Place Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Poplar Place Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Poplar Place Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Poplar Place Townhomes has a pool.
Does Poplar Place Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Poplar Place Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Poplar Place Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Poplar Place Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Poplar Place Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
Gayoso House
130 S Front St
Memphis, TN 38103
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr
Memphis, TN 38125
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive
Memphis, TN 38128
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St
Memphis, TN 38104
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St
Memphis, TN 38106
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd
Memphis, TN 38125
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38120

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity