Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 220 S. Mclean #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
220 S. Mclean #7
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 S. Mclean #7
220 S McLean Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
220 S McLean Blvd, Memphis, TN 38104
Idlewild
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom Apartment in Midtown - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Midtown features CHA,refrigerator, stove, microwave, gated parking (1 spot), hardwood floors, and a stack W/D.
(RLNE2344591)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have any available units?
220 S. Mclean #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 220 S. Mclean #7 have?
Some of 220 S. Mclean #7's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 220 S. Mclean #7 currently offering any rent specials?
220 S. Mclean #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S. Mclean #7 pet-friendly?
No, 220 S. Mclean #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 offer parking?
Yes, 220 S. Mclean #7 offers parking.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 S. Mclean #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have a pool?
No, 220 S. Mclean #7 does not have a pool.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have accessible units?
No, 220 S. Mclean #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S. Mclean #7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr
Memphis, TN 38018
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln
Memphis, TN 38128
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street
Memphis, TN 63106
The Lofts At Union Alley
110 Barboro Alley
Memphis, TN 38103
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd
Memphis, TN 38125
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave
Memphis, TN 38104
Similar Pages
Memphis 1 Bedrooms
Memphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly Apartments
Memphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Germantown, TN
Jonesboro, AR
Bartlett, TN
Collierville, TN
Oxford, MS
Olive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MS
Arlington, TN
Brownsville, TN
Ripley, TN
Southaven, MS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Hill
Springhill Community Civic Club
Parkway Village
The Core
Countrywood
Mud Island
Fox Meadows
Richwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers University
University of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College