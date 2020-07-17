All apartments in Memphis
220 S. Mclean #7

220 S McLean Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

220 S McLean Blvd, Memphis, TN 38104
Idlewild

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
2 bedroom Apartment in Midtown - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Midtown features CHA,refrigerator, stove, microwave, gated parking (1 spot), hardwood floors, and a stack W/D.

(RLNE2344591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have any available units?
220 S. Mclean #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 S. Mclean #7 have?
Some of 220 S. Mclean #7's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S. Mclean #7 currently offering any rent specials?
220 S. Mclean #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S. Mclean #7 pet-friendly?
No, 220 S. Mclean #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 offer parking?
Yes, 220 S. Mclean #7 offers parking.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 S. Mclean #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have a pool?
No, 220 S. Mclean #7 does not have a pool.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have accessible units?
No, 220 S. Mclean #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S. Mclean #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S. Mclean #7 has units with dishwashers.
