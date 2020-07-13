Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel furnished in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool bike storage garage media room package receiving on-site laundry bbq/grill concierge guest suite internet access

Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities. Fielder Square's superb location is only blocks away from major sporting venues, countless dining and shopping options and some of Memphis' favorite hotspots. Bid farewell to long commutes and indulge yourself with the ultimate downtown living experience.