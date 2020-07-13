All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Fielder Square

70 S 4th St · (901) 531-9824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN 38103
Edge District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3301 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,131

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1261 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 1262 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4113 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 1132 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fielder Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
furnished
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
concierge
guest suite
internet access
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities. Fielder Square's superb location is only blocks away from major sporting venues, countless dining and shopping options and some of Memphis' favorite hotspots. Bid farewell to long commutes and indulge yourself with the ultimate downtown living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $2.75/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Maximum weight limit is 60lbs. Some breed restrictions apply. 
Parking Details: Open lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fielder Square have any available units?
Fielder Square has 5 units available starting at $1,131 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Fielder Square have?
Some of Fielder Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fielder Square currently offering any rent specials?
Fielder Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fielder Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Fielder Square is pet friendly.
Does Fielder Square offer parking?
Yes, Fielder Square offers parking.
Does Fielder Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fielder Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fielder Square have a pool?
Yes, Fielder Square has a pool.
Does Fielder Square have accessible units?
No, Fielder Square does not have accessible units.
Does Fielder Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Fielder Square does not have units with dishwashers.
