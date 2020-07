Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park

Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and town homes with tons of storage and closet space to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy swimming in the pool and just laying on the sundeck relaxing. Please call for an appointment today.