All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 8313 Igou Gap Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
8313 Igou Gap Rd
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:20 PM

8313 Igou Gap Rd

8313 Igou Gap Road · (423) 596-3004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8313 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320316 to view more pictures of this property. Come and view this charming home in the heart of East Brainerd. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, hardwood floors, and complete appliance package. Home sits far off road with a rustic barn as your carport/garage. Nice fenced it courtyard with private back deck. Kitchen is nice sized with an eat in dining section. Living room is big with lots of natural lighting. TV is included in the rental. 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Lawn care paid by tenant during mowing season at $140/month(Cut bi-monthly). Tenant maintains electric, water, sewer, and gas. Internet and Cable is set up with EPBFI only. App fee is $40 per applicant. Pets negotiable on age, breed, and size with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 Igou Gap Rd have any available units?
8313 Igou Gap Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 8313 Igou Gap Rd have?
Some of 8313 Igou Gap Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8313 Igou Gap Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8313 Igou Gap Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 Igou Gap Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8313 Igou Gap Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8313 Igou Gap Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8313 Igou Gap Rd offers parking.
Does 8313 Igou Gap Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8313 Igou Gap Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 Igou Gap Rd have a pool?
No, 8313 Igou Gap Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8313 Igou Gap Rd have accessible units?
No, 8313 Igou Gap Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 Igou Gap Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8313 Igou Gap Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8313 Igou Gap Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way
Chattanooga, TN 37405
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GAEast Ridge, TNTullahoma, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNManchester, TN
Red Bank, TNFairview, GARome, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcHickory Valley Hamilton Place
Friends Of Mountain CreekNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity