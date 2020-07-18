8313 Igou Gap Rd

Amenities

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320316 to view more pictures of this property. Come and view this charming home in the heart of East Brainerd. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, hardwood floors, and complete appliance package. Home sits far off road with a rustic barn as your carport/garage. Nice fenced it courtyard with private back deck. Kitchen is nice sized with an eat in dining section. Living room is big with lots of natural lighting. TV is included in the rental. 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Lawn care paid by tenant during mowing season at $140/month(Cut bi-monthly). Tenant maintains electric, water, sewer, and gas. Internet and Cable is set up with EPBFI only. App fee is $40 per applicant. Pets negotiable on age, breed, and size with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.