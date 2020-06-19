1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly pool carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom two bathroom Condo in Eagles Place - 2 bedroom 2 full-bath large condo! Each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Condo has washer and dryer connections and storage closet. Ceramic tile in kitchen and living room new carpet in bedrooms. Property is within close vicinity to Interstate 77, shopping, and restaurants. Community pool! *There are a few detail items still in progress but we don't want anyone to miss an opportunity to see this home!*



Appliances include: refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher.



Lease Terms: One year!



Pets: pets negotiable.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4649272)