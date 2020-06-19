All apartments in Rock Hill
1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203
1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203

1612 Eagles Place · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Eagles Place, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom two bathroom Condo in Eagles Place - 2 bedroom 2 full-bath large condo! Each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Condo has washer and dryer connections and storage closet. Ceramic tile in kitchen and living room new carpet in bedrooms. Property is within close vicinity to Interstate 77, shopping, and restaurants. Community pool! *There are a few detail items still in progress but we don't want anyone to miss an opportunity to see this home!*

Appliances include: refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher.

Lease Terms: One year!

Pets: pets negotiable.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4649272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 have any available units?
1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
What amenities does 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 have?
Some of 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 offer parking?
No, 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 have a pool?
Yes, 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 has a pool.
Does 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 have accessible units?
No, 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Eagles Place Unit: J-203 has units with dishwashers.
